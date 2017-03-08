RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Free Clinic Run by babyl Helps Women Get Essential Care

By Leave a Comment

Babyl has been active in Rwanda since September 2016 and has registered over 300,000 users across the country who use the service to seek …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire