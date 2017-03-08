RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

East Africa: EAC Gender Equality Bill Drops in As ‘A Special Women’s Day Present’

By Leave a Comment

"Rwanda has achieved a lot because of being gender-sensitive and having the right policies. EAC needs a gender policy. Some of the issues that …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire