RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Over 30 European surgeons to operate hernia, ENT cases

By Leave a Comment

A team of over 30 surgeons from the United Kingdom and Germany, along with their Rwandan counterparts, will this week operate on patients with …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire