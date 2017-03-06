RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Kayonza, Ngoma residents urged to invest in I&M Bank IPO sale

By Leave a Comment

The Government has urged residents in rural areas to invest in its sale of 19.81 per cent shares it holds in I&M Bank (Rwanda) Ltd. The call was made …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire