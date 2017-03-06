RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Africa Hotel Investment Forum to return to Rwanda

By Leave a Comment

Following last year's successful event and Rwandan efforts to establish itself as a MICE hub in the region, it has been announced that the Africa Hotel …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire