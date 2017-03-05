RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Why EAC should set right policies to benefit from mineral wealth

By Leave a Comment

MP Valerie Nyirahabineza (Rwanda), the chair of the East African Legislative Assembly Committee on Agriculture, Tourism and Natural Resources …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire