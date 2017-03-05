RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

I write my songs to connect with people – Yvan Buravan

By Leave a Comment

Yvan Buravan, real name Yvan Dushime Burabyo, is a Rwandan artiste who rose to fame with his hit songs Bindimo and Malaika. The 22-year-old …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire