RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda targets zero HIV stigma and discrimination by 2020

By Leave a Comment

KIGALI Rwanda (Xinhua) — Rwanda has reaffirmed its commitment to end HIV-related stigma and discrimination among HIV positive persons by 2020, …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire