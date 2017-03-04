RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

#Rwanda: Police confirm #British citizen married to #opposition leader in custody

By Leave a Comment

British citizen Violette Uwamahoro is in police custody in Rwanda, officials say, in the first word of her since she went missing from a bus stop in Kigali …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire