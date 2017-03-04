RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Mutoni on her experience at the Miss Heritage Global competition

By Leave a Comment

Rwanda's Miss Heritage 2016, Jane Mutoni emerged first runner up at the annual Miss Heritage Global competition. The pageant held at Gallagher …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire