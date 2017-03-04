RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Mutiganda wa Nkunda; the brain behind your favourite TV series

By Leave a Comment

'Seburikoko' is now two years and counting, having started airing on the national broadcaster, Rwanda Television in March 2015. From day one …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire