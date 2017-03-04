RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Let’s ‘buy East Africa to develop East Africa’

By Leave a Comment

There is a good exception in the Made in Rwanda initiative whose core objective is not to 'arm' Rwandan manufacturers against their East African …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire