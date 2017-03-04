Kiyovu, Mukura battle for vital league points

Mukura head coach Ivan Mineart will be looking to guide his team to a crucial win over Aloys Kanamugire (R), whose team are just one point better in …
German Antoine Hey appointed head coach of Rwanda
Tom Hallman: Readers moved by story of refugee calling Portland home
East Africa: India Woos Rwanda, Uganda to Expand Footprint in East Africa
Rwandan man gets 15 years for involvement in genocide
British Woman Arrested in Rwanda, Faces Prosecution
Fears that missing Leeds mum may have been abducted in Rwanda
FDLR Commando Sent to Burundi Surfaces in Rwanda
Africa: Tanzania Has 200 New Dollar Millionaires
Rwanda News Wire
Mukura head coach Ivan Mineart will be looking to guide his team to a crucial win over Aloys Kanamugire (R), whose team are just one point better in …
Leave a Reply