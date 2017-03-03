RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwandan police detain Uwamahoro, wife of exiled opposition figure

By Leave a Comment

The wife of a member of Rwanda's opposition in exile who went missing in the central African country two weeks ago, is in police custody accused of …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire