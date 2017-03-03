RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwandan man gets 15 years for involvement in genocide

By Leave a Comment

A Rwandan man who lied to gain entry into the US after helping to carry out deadly attacks during his country's 1994 genocide has been sentenced to …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire