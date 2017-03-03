RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Genocide survivor will share his story at Hill Presbyterian Church

By Leave a Comment

“Emma” (left) is justifiably proud of his accomplishments, as is his good friend, Justus (right), also a Rwandan survivor of genocide who is now a …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire