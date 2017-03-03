RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

East Africa: India Woos Rwanda, Uganda to Expand Footprint in East Africa

By Leave a Comment

The visit of Indian Vice President Hamid Ansari to Rwanda and Uganda is seen as a strategy by the Asian giant to cement its presence in East Africa …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire