RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

‘Swachh Rwanda’ lesson for ‘Clean India’?

By Leave a Comment

Rwanda's own 'Swachh' model has found an admirer in India, which is now exploring ways to asses if it can be "replicated" back home to take the …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire