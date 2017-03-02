RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

East Africa: Tanzania Left Out As Kenya, Uganda Rwanda Launch Joint Tourism Portal

By Leave a Comment

Tanzania appears to have been isolated further in efforts to market East Africa a single tourism destination, after Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire