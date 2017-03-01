RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda to source poultry imports from Mauritius, Belgium

By Leave a Comment

Rwanda has turned to other countries for importation of poultry products to fill the gap left by a ban triggered by bird flu outbreak in some countries.

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire