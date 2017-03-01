Rwanda to source poultry imports from Mauritius, Belgium

Rwanda has turned to other countries for importation of poultry products to fill the gap left by a ban triggered by bird flu outbreak in some countries.
RWANDA: Iwawa gives back to society
Rwandans calling for 'sense of urgency' to fast-track development
FIFA president visits Rwanda to promote local football
Uganda named best in English speaking
There's no better time to see Rwanda's majestic gorillas
21 graduate from Mama Rwanda initiative
Documentary filmmaker shares stories of hope during political violence
'Hotel Rwanda' hero reflects on Black History Month in New Braunfels
Rwanda News Wire
Rwanda has turned to other countries for importation of poultry products to fill the gap left by a ban triggered by bird flu outbreak in some countries.
Leave a Reply