RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Public transport: Deploying a new tracking system is a waste of money

By Leave a Comment

Public transport drivers in Rwanda are being exploited by their so called employers. These drivers have no fixed salary. Instead, their pay depends …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire