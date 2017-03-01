Six short films will be screened under the national competition, which is open exclusively to Rwandan filmmakers. Of these, three are short fiction films.
RWANDA: Iwawa gives back to society
Rwandans calling for 'sense of urgency' to fast-track development
FIFA president visits Rwanda to promote local football
Uganda named best in English speaking
There's no better time to see Rwanda's majestic gorillas
21 graduate from Mama Rwanda initiative
Documentary filmmaker shares stories of hope during political violence
'Hotel Rwanda' hero reflects on Black History Month in New Braunfels
Rwanda News Wire
Six short films will be screened under the national competition, which is open exclusively to Rwandan filmmakers. Of these, three are short fiction films.
Leave a Reply