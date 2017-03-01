RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Local producers urged to promote Made-in-Rwanda at EAC summit

By Leave a Comment

Claudine Mukeshimana, the Rwanda Association of Manufacturers executive director, said the trade summit is an opportunity for local producers to …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire