RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Ban of phone use by medics will only hurt patients more

By Leave a Comment

Effective today, March 1 2017, healthcare providers in Rwanda won't be allowed to use personal phones while at work. The decision was taken a few …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire