RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Maize farmers supplied with faulty seeds to be compensated

By Leave a Comment

Dr Telesphore Ndabamenye, the Head of Crop Production and Food Security at Rwanda Agriculture Board, told The New Times last week that it was …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire