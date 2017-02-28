RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero reflects on Black History Month in New Braunfels

By Leave a Comment

Paul Rusesabagina, the hero of the movie “Hotel Rwanda,” and his wife Taciana attended a church service honoring Black History Month at the Allen …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire