RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Fake news, alternative facts: get used to them. Rwanda has and is alive and well

By Leave a Comment

The Trump era is guaranteed to keep us entertained. There is gaffe after another, daily fights, colourful tweets and demonstrations at home and abroad …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire