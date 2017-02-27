RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda woos India to shoot films in the ‘land of 1000 hills’

By Leave a Comment

When the head of Rwanda's Senate hosted a luncheon for Vice President Hamid Ansari atop Kigali's oldest luxury hotel offering a stunning view of the …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire