RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda Successfully Concluded Sale of Frw10 Billion Bond

By Leave a Comment

Rwanda through its Central Bank has successfully completed the sale of a 5 year Bond worthy Frw10 Billion. The bond was oversubscribed by 209.1 …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire