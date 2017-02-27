RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Riders begin medal hunt at La Tropicale Amissa Bongo race

By Leave a Comment

Team Rwanda riders begin the hunt for medals at this year's 12th edition of La Tropicale Amissa Bongo cycling race that gets underway today and …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire