RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Patriots beat IPRC-South to retain top spot

By Leave a Comment

Patriots lead the table with 17 points; level with debutants Rwanda Energy Group (REG) but the former have a better score average. Espoir, APR and …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire