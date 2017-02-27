FIFA will continue to support Rwanda in its plans to take the game of football to another level, FIFA President Gianni Infantino has said. Infantino made …
What happened to the e-commerce project?
Kudos to Mahatma Gandhi University!
Riders begin medal hunt at La Tropicale Amissa Bongo race
Patriots beat IPRC-South to retain top spot
Infantino pledges more support to FERWAFA
Rayon will bounce back, says Masudi
[VIDEO & PHOTOS]: Miss Rwanda 2017: How it all unfolded
Rwanda News Wire
FIFA will continue to support Rwanda in its plans to take the game of football to another level, FIFA President Gianni Infantino has said. Infantino made …
Leave a Reply