RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwandans to host East Africa business summit on manufacturing

By Leave a Comment

KIGALI Rwanda (Xinhua) — Entrepreneurs from the East Africa region and beyond are set to convene here a major manufacturing summit, announced …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire