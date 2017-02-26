RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda: Somali Trade Union Asks New Leader to Address Rights Violations

By Leave a Comment

A Somali labour union has urged the country's newly-inaugurated President to urgently address the serious violations of key international standards …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire