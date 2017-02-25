A 22-year-old student has designed a software that could change the way patients in Rwanda access basic health services. Jeanne Bovine …
New Innovation Hub Launched at National University of Rwanda
Rwanda: Meet the 22-Year-Old Designing Software to Ease Healthcare Delivery
Italian Police Chief visits Rwanda National Police
Senior government officials begin retreat
Meet the 22-year-old designing software to ease healthcare delivery
EAPCCO, Italian Police force sign partnership agreement
[VIDEO] Vulnerable children get new lease of life
Top entrepreneurs awarded in social innovation competition
Residents in high risk zones urged to relocate as heavy rains loom
Rwanda News Wire
A 22-year-old student has designed a software that could change the way patients in Rwanda access basic health services. Jeanne Bovine …
Leave a Reply