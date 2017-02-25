RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda: Meet the 22-Year-Old Designing Software to Ease Healthcare Delivery

By Leave a Comment

A 22-year-old student has designed a software that could change the way patients in Rwanda access basic health services. Jeanne Bovine …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire