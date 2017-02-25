RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Residents in high risk zones urged to relocate as heavy rains loom

By Leave a Comment

The warning comes days after Rwanda Meteorology Agency (RMA) predicted heavy rainfall in the coming three months in various parts of the country.

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire