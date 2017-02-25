RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Mulisa ‘relieved’ after APR beat Mukura 3-2

By Leave a Comment

APR FC has admitted that he was a “relieved” man after seeing his team beat Mukura 3-2 in the national football league on Friday at Huye Stadium, …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire