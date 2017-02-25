As Vice-President Hamid Ansari visits East Africa's Great Lake region to strengthen New Delhi's relations with Rwanda and Uganda, it is perhaps a …
New Innovation Hub Launched at National University of Rwanda
Rwanda: Meet the 22-Year-Old Designing Software to Ease Healthcare Delivery
Italian Police Chief visits Rwanda National Police
Senior government officials begin retreat
Meet the 22-year-old designing software to ease healthcare delivery
EAPCCO, Italian Police force sign partnership agreement
[VIDEO] Vulnerable children get new lease of life
Top entrepreneurs awarded in social innovation competition
Residents in high risk zones urged to relocate as heavy rains loom
Rwanda News Wire
As Vice-President Hamid Ansari visits East Africa's Great Lake region to strengthen New Delhi's relations with Rwanda and Uganda, it is perhaps a …
Leave a Reply