In Rwanda, it began in 2006 devoted to educating and training impoverished youth, young adults and women. The programmes they offer include …
Senior government officials begin retreat
EAPCCO, Italian Police force sign partnership agreement
[VIDEO] Vulnerable children get new lease of life
Top entrepreneurs awarded in social innovation competition
Team Rwanda in Gabon for La Tropicale Amissa Bongo
RRA face IPRC-Kigali in V-ball league
ARC changes scoring system to improve motorsport
Mozambique nets 1634 foreign illegal miners
Police, ADEGI battle for handball league top spot
Rwanda News Wire
In Rwanda, it began in 2006 devoted to educating and training impoverished youth, young adults and women. The programmes they offer include …
Leave a Reply