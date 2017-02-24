RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Urgent Action: Journalist Missing For More Than Six Months (Rwanda: UA 49/17)

By Leave a Comment

Journalist John Ndabarasa was last seen in Kigali on 7 August 2016. More than six months later, there is no news on his whereabouts or on the …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire