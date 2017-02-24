RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Seized weapon sheds light on mystery of Rwandan genocide

By Leave a Comment

In a new twist to the unsolved mystery of the assassination that triggered the Rwandan genocide, United Nations peacekeepers have found a missile …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire