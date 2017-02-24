RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda: New Chief of Firm That Will Construct Bugesera Airport Has Work Cut Out

By Leave a Comment

The Aviation, Travel and Logistics Limited (ATL Ltd) has its work cut out for the next two years as the new chief executive takes office and construction …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire