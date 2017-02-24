RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

India, Rwanda, Uganda call for ending terror sanctuaries

By Leave a Comment

On board Special Aircraft, Feb 24 (PTI) Underlining their shared concern on the menace of “cross-border terrorism”, India, Rwanda and Uganda have …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire