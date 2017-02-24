RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Hamid Ansari returns home after ‘fruitful’ visit of Rwanda, Uganda

By Leave a Comment

He visited Rwanda from February 19-21 and Uganda from February 21-23. “We held bilateral talks with top leadership of both the countries to further …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire