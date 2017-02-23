RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

UNHCR pledges cash resettlement package to Rwandan refugees

By Leave a Comment

KIGALI Rwanda (Xinhua) — The United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) is offering cash packages to any Rwandan refugee who …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire