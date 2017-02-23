KIGALI Rwanda (Xinhua) — The United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) is offering cash packages to any Rwandan refugee who …
UNHCR pledges cash resettlement package to Rwandan refugees
Rwanda Introduces Drones to Deliver Supplies to Farmers
Rwanda, Malawi sign extradition treaty
Kagame passes out 478 officer cadets
Allow cross-border voting, it makes a lot of sense
New WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement Seen Benefiting Developing Nations, Global Trade
Two Georgians held captive in DR Congo after military helicopter crash
Malawi, Rwanda sign Extradition Treaty: 'Criminals need not find refuge in any other country'
Hamid Ansari pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at source of Nile river
Rwanda News Wire
KIGALI Rwanda (Xinhua) — The United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) is offering cash packages to any Rwandan refugee who …
Leave a Reply