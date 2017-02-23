RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda to host EAC High-Level Manufacturing Business Summit

By Leave a Comment

Rwanda is to host the 2nd high-level East African Manufacturing Business Summit and Exhibition (EAMBS) organised by the East African Community …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire