RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

New WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement Seen Benefiting Developing Nations, Global Trade

By Leave a Comment

Rwanda, Oman, Chad and Jordan on 22 February ratified the TFA, allowing the agreement to enter into force and for its implementation when the total …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire