RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Chad, Rwanda ratification helps put WTO global trade agreement in force

By Leave a Comment

The nations of Chad and Rwanda – along with Oman and Jordan – have ratified the World Trade Organization (WTO) Trade Facilitation Agreement, …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire