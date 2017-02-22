RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda: Rayon Skipper Calls for Total Commitment Ahead of Busy Fixture

By Leave a Comment

Rayon Sports' skipper Eric 'Bakame' Ndayishimiye has urged his teammates to ensure total commitment ahead of a busy fixture in the national league …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire