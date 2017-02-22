RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda: Govt Starts Process to Raise AU Funding Quota

By Leave a Comment

"This amount of money will be collected by Rwanda Revenue Authority, which we will then deposit it in the central bank before it is channelled to the …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire